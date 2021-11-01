Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said forward Sam Gallagher is a “huge doubt” for the midweek clash against Fulham.

Gallagher, 26, has been a mainstay in Blackburn Rovers’ side this season, despite struggling with injury problems.

The former Southampton striker has operated as both a striker or out on the right-wing, notching up 13 Championship appearances. In the process, he has chipped in with five goals and three assists, putting in some strong performances for Tony Mowbray’s side.

However, it has now emerged that Rovers are set to be without him against Fulham.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray confirmed that there are “plenty of bumps and bruises” among his ranks.

One of those facing injury uncertainty is Gallagher, who the Blackburn Rovers boss revealed is “a huge doubt” for the clash against Fulham this week.

It remains unknown as to whether or not Gallagher will be back in time to face Sheffield United at the weekend, so it awaits to be seen if further insight emerges on the forward’s injury in the coming days.

Who could feature in his absence?

With Mowbray boasting plenty of attacking versatility in his ranks, there are some solid replacements available.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrhys Dolan, who played as wingers in the win over Derby County, can both play through the middle as a centre-forward.

Dan Butterworth is another option at striker, while Ian Poveda and Reda Khadra are among the options on the wing if Gallagher is indeed ruled out.