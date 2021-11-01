Sheffield Wednesday are set to consider reigniting their summer pursuit of former Middlesbrough winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, according to reports.

Mendez-Laing, 29, has been without a club since being let go by Championship side Middlesbrough in the summer.

The winger was linked with Sheffield Wednesday during the transfer window, but the rumours failed to materialise into anything further and Mendez-Laing has remained without a club since.

However, it has now been claimed that Wednesday could look to reignite their interest in the free agent.

As per a report from The Star, Sheffield Wednesday will consider reviving their pursuit of Mendez-Laing. Given that he is a free agent, the Owls are able to bring him in or offer him a deal at any point on a free transfer.

The spark Wednesday need?

Darren Moore’s side have struggled to get going since their relegation from the Championship.

As it stands, the Owls sit in 8th place. Despite a decent position after 15 games, Wednesday are five points away from the play-off spots and have drawn four games in a row, much to the frustration of supporters and everyone at the club.

Mendez-Laing is a player who has previously starred in League One, so he could bring some much-needed attacking firepower to the ranks. Not only that, but he is tried and tested in both the Championship and Premier League.

What next?

It awaits to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday’s rumoured interest in Mendez-Laing is firmed up with an offer.

If he does make the move to Hillsborough, he may need time to get fully up to speed before becoming a regular, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.