Middlesbrough are no longer looking to the free agent market after missing out on Robbie Brady, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock had been looking at free agents who could fill the void on the left-hand side. Marc Bola is the only left-back at the club and so the Boro boss is looking for cover.

The Teessiders were credited with an interest Sunderland’s Denver Hume, Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell, and Ciaron Brown of Cardiff City, although nothing came to fruition.

Instead, with Bola currently sidelined through injury, Lee Peltier, naturally a right-back, has deputised on the left side.

However, Middlesbrough were linked with Robbie Brady recently. The former-Burnley and Hull City man left the Clarets in the summer and was a wanted man given his versatility and wealth of experience. Warnock admitted he was a fan of the 57-time Republic of Ireland international but he opted for Bournemouth instead.

With Middlesbrough missing out on the 29-year-old, Warnock confirmed that there is no one else the club are looking at in terms of free agents.

“We don’t want to sign anybody,” he said.

“I would have took Robbie because he’s a good player but other than that they don’t come smashing me in the face at the minute, free transfers.”

Middlesbrough did sign a total of 12 players in the summer, yet injuries have certainly taken their toll and the squad is depleted in certain positions. At the back Boro have just two senior defenders fit, one is the 36-year-old Sol Bamba and the other a 34-year-old Lee Peltier.

Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola are all currently out nursing injuries and a free agent would have been perfect to come in and help.

But with January on the horizon, Warnock looks to be happy to wait two months to add to his squad.