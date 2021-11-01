Fleetwood Town could lose Ryan Edmondson in January, with reports claiming Leeds United are readying a winter recall.

Edmondson, 20, has struggled to hit the ground running in his loan spell with Fleetwood Town.

The Leeds United prodigy linked up with Simon Grayson’s side in the summer transfer window, giving him the chance to pick up senior experience away from Elland Road.

However, after an underwhelming first few months with the club, it has been claimed that his loan could be cut short in January.

As claimed by Football Insider, Leeds United are set to terminate Edmondson’s loan deal with Fleetwood Town in January, bringing his spell at Highbury Stadium to a premature end.

Edmondson’s Fleetwood Town spell so far

Since linking up with the club, the York-born talent has featured 12 times across all competitions for Grayon’s side.

In the process, he has chipped in with two goals and one assist. All his goal contributions so far have come in the EFL Trophy, scoring in a 4-1 win over Leicester City’s U23s and chipping in with both a goal and assist in the 3-1 win over Barrow last month.

Previous loan experience

Edmondson’s move to Fleetwood Town marked the third time Leeds have sent the young forward out on loan.

He linked up with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in 2020, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 16 outings before returning in December. Edmondson was then loaned out again the following January, joining Northampton Town.

With the Cobblers, Edmondson managed one goal and one assist in 21 outings.