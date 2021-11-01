Coventry City have released summer signing Bright Enobakhare, it has been confirmed.

During the summer transfer window, Coventry City reunited with Bright Enobakhare following his departure from Indian outfit SC East Bengal.

It marked a return to the Sky Blues two-and-a-half years after his first stint with the club, where he made a good impression while on loan away from Premier League side Wolves.

However, it has now been confirmed that Enobakhare has departed the Championship’s surprise package.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Nigerian forward has departed Coventry City after it was agreed for his contract to be “mutually cancelled”.

Enobakhare’s departure leaves him without a club once again, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

An underwhelming return

Since coming back to Coventry, Enobakhare has made only one appearance. He played 63 minutes in the club’s Carabao Cup defeat to Northampton Town back in August.

What now for Enobakhare?

Following his departure from Coventry City, it awaits to be seen how Enobakhare’s situation will pan out.

Recent spells with East Bengal and Greek outfit AEK Athens have been unsuccessful, so it will be hoped that he can kick on and fulfil the potential he showed as a youngster at his next club.

His spells in India and Greece show he has previously been open to testing himself outside of the United Kingdom, so it will be interesting to see if the forward heads overseas again or if he remains in the UK.