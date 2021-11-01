Coventry City defender Dom Hyam has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club, it has been confirmed.

Hyam, 25, has emerged as a key player for the Sky Blues since joining the club back in 2017 following his departure from Reading.

Since then, the centre-back has helped Coventry City win two promotions and has been a mainstay in their bid to consolidate their place in the Championship.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Hyam’s new deal runs through until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. His deal was set to come to an end in the summer of 2022, but this fresh agreement means the Sky Blues now run no risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

The news will come as a big boost to Mark Robins and everyone at Coventry City as they bid to maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Hyam’s 2021/22 campaign so far

The Scottish centre-back has been a mainstay in Robins’ side as the Sky Blues have emerged as this season’s surprise package.

Hyam has started in all 15 Championship games so far, playing all 90 minutes in every game. He has helped keep five clean sheets so far, helping Coventry to 4th spot with just under a third of the season gone.

His fifth season with the club

Now in his fifth campaign with Coventry City, Hyam has managed to play a hefty 160 times in Sky Blue.

In the process, he has chipped in with six goals and one assist, becoming a key player for Robins.