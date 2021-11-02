A big week lies ahead of Lee Johnson’s Sunderland as they look to turnaround some poor form and progress further in two different cup competitions.

In a week that started with Sunderland being drawn away to Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, followed by a disappointing 5-1 collapse to Rotherham, focus swiftly shifts to the three fixtures which lie ahead.

Sheffield Wednesday Test

Sunderland have suffered a 4-0 and 5-1 defeat within their past eight games and their next league fixture against Sheffield Wednesday is no easy battle. Darren Moore’s men will look to pick up three points for the first time in five outings and will see a bruised Sunderland outlet as the perfect way to do it.

The Owls are newly relegated and are expected to at least finish in a play-off spot and alongside Sunderland have been poor recently with the Owls experiencing four draws in a row.

FA Cup First Round



Nigel Clough will be welcomed back to his birthplace this weekend as his League Two side Mansfield Town look to upset the odds in the FA Cup. This fixture is a repeat of last year’s as both sides met at the Stadium of Light in the first round, Mansfield went onto progress picking up their first ever victory over Sunderland in their history.

Is a cup defence on the horizon?

Sunderland will then finish off the week of fixtures on Tuesday 9th November where they will host Bradford City in their third game of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy competition.

Sunderland won the tournament last season when they beat Tranmere 1-0 courtesy of a Lynden Gooch effort. Whilst the Wearsiders would love another trip to Wembley they are now in four different competitions and their squad’s fitness will be tested harshly, maybe they should put this one to the back of their mind for now.