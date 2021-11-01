League Two returned at the weekend, with all 24 teams featuring in an intriguing round of fixtures.

Leyton Orient and Newport County secured standout results over their respective opponents. Kenny Jackett’s O’s defeated Hartlepool United 5-0, while new manager James Rowberry led the Exiles to a 5-0 victory over Stevenage.

In-form Port Vale also managed a comprehensive win, defeating Crawley Town 4-1 away from home.

There were also away wins for Rochdale, Walsall, Exeter City, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers. The quintet defeated Barrow, Sutton United, Salford City, Oldham Athletic and Harrogate Town respectively.

Northampton Town bested Carlisle United at Sixfields, cruising to a 3-0 win while Mansfield Town also secured a home win against Tranmere Rovers. Colchester United also won in front of a home crowd, beating Scunthorpe United.

The only draw of the weekend came at Valley Parade, with Bradford City and Forest Green Rovers playing out a 1-1 draw.

Following another weekend of entertaining League Two action, here’s our League Two Team of the Week: