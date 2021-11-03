Following the injury to club captain and first choice goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, times looked worrying for Blackpool as people were questioning if they could continue their fine start without the experienced Maxwell.

The keeper picked up his injury in the 62nd minute in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers last month and had to be substituted for Stuart Moore.

Luckily for manager Neil Critchley he would have an international break before his next game to decide who would start in net, Critchley decided to give a Football League debut for former Man City youth keeper Daniel Grimshaw and since then the keeper has not looked back.

Despite defeat on his debut against Nottingham Forest, the keeper has played key roles in three straight victories against Reading, Preston North End and Sheffield United.

He also provided the only assist in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United following winger Keshi Anderson getting on the end of his long kick.

On the back of two clean sheets, Critchley spoke to the Blackpool Gazette about his keepers recent performances and was full of praise for his stand in keeper.

“Grimmy has come into such a tough period of games,” Pool’s head coach said.

“You don’t get much bigger than Forest away, Sheffield United away, a Preston derby at home. You couldn’t pick much tougher.

“But he’s come in and he’s grown and got better in every game.

“He’s inexperienced at this level, he’s not played in atmospheres like this but he looked really confident and assured against Sheffield United.”

Having previously had loan spells at Hemel Hempstead Town and Lommel, Grimshaw has certainly made an impact and could cause Maxwell problems for the starting XI spot when he is back.

Grimshaw and Blackpool will next be in action at home on Wednesday 3rd October against Stoke City. Pool currently find themselves sixth in the table and know a win could put them as high as fourth.