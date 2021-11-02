Sunderland travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night as they look to right the wrongs and put an end to some poor form.

The Wearsiders come into tonight’s game on the back of two losses from three and two on the bounce in League One. Their losses to Charlton and most recently, Rotherham have left some fans questioning certain aspects of the squad and management.

As we enter November, the Black Cats will be determined to put the dismal October behind them, where they shipped in 13 goals and only kept the one clean sheet in league action.

Injury and suspension latest

Sunderland will be still without Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead, Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli whilst Denver Hume remains a doubt following his knock in the QPR cup-clash.

Elliot Embleton returns from his suspension whilst Aiden McGeady begins his following his red card against Rotherham. Luke O’Nien is one caution away from a suspension.

How to watch?

The game will be available on safsee alongside commentary packages for supporters to purchase.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Winchester

Doyle

Flanagan

Cirkin

Evans (C)

Neil

Dajaku

O’Brien

Gooch

Stewart



The opposition

The Owls come into this one on the back of four consecutive draws and will be looking to make up some lost ground on the top six. Darren Moore’s side will be rubbing their hands at the sight of Sunderland’s weekend collapse and will be focused on taking full advantage of the lack of momentum the Black Cats have.

Prediction

This game is vital to both sides; Sheffield Wednesday need it to close the gap on the play-off spots and Lee Johnson will be desperate to ensure the fans don’t question his side too much.

Both teams should go into this one with a positive mentality and we can see a good end-to-end game on Tuesday night, but we don’t think there’ll be much to split

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland