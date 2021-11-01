League One was back with a full fixture list at the weekend, with some thoroughly intriguing ties taking place.

All 24 League One sides were in action at the weekend, with Rotherham United’s performance against Sunderland arguably the pick of the bunch. Paul Warne’s side thrashed the automatic promotion hopefuls 5-1 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Charlton Athletic also secured a comfortable win under caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson, defeating Doncaster Rovers 4-0. MK Dons also cruised to a comprehensive win, defeating Crewe Alexandra 4-1 at Gresty Road.

Promotion contenders Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United all managed home wins, beating Burton Albion, Ipswich Town and Morecambe respectively.

There were also home wins for Portsmouth and Cambridge United, who scored 1-0 wins over Bolton Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon.

Fleetwood Town and Wycombe Wanderers played out an entertaining 3-3 draw, while there was also nothing to separate Cheltenham Town and Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City and Shrewsbury, and Gillingham and Accrington Stanley.

After another weekend of League One action, here’s our League One Team of the Week: