Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has suggested to The Northern Echo that midfielder James Lea Siliki is in line to start against Luton Town in midweek.

Middlesbrough’s three match winning run came to an end at the hands of Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon. They will be looking to get back on track and jump back into the top six with a win at Luton on Tuesday evening.

However, after worrying injury updates concerning Martin Payero and Uche Ikpeazu, manager Neil Warnock may be forced into making some changes. One such change could see James Lea Siliki come in for Payero, if the Argentine is set to miss out.

Warnock admitted he has impressed in training over the past few days and hinted that he could be in with an opportunity to play tomorrow.

“It’s been his best week this week,” said the Boro boss.

“He hasn’t been up to scratch lately, but this week he’s had a really good week. All the coaches have mentioned that.

“So hopefully something has clicked and he realises what he’s got to do to push into that team.”

Siliki has only started two games since making the season-long loan switch from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the summer, those came in consecutive games two months ago. He will be looking to be given another chance from the start next time out and then keep his place in the side from there on out.

Injuries in defence has seen two midfielders in Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair drop into the back line. Therefore, two spaces have opened up in midfield.

Those two spaces have been occupied by Matt Crooks and Martin Payero in recent weeks, but Siliki could be given a shot soon enough.

Thoughts

It hasn’t really worked out for Siliki in a Middlesbrough shirt so far and that’s partly his own doing, and partly due to the good form of the other midfielders ahead of him.

He has shown flashes of why Boro signed him in the first place but consistency has been an issue. If he is impressing Warnock in training, it is a promising sign. It will be interesting to see if he is given a chance against Luton and to see just how he performs.