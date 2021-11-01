Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are set to reignite their interest in Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges in the January transfer window, according to a report from The Daily Record.

Middlesbrough had been keen to sign the Welshman in the summer, but instead opted for Onel Hernandez on a season-long loan from Premier League side Norwich City.

Similarly, Blackburn Rovers enquired about signing Hedges and even placed a bid. But after he decided to stay at Aberdeen, they signed Reda Khadra from Brighton and Hove Albion, and Ian Poveda from Leeds United.

The two Championship clubs are now looking to ‘ramp up their interest’ according to the report, with Blackburn leading the race.

Since the start of the campaign, Hedges has played 11 games in all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting a further four for teammates.

His fine form means it is no surprise that Aberdeen want to keep hold of the three-time Wales international in the upcoming window, with the Dons looking to offer 26-year-old a new deal.

The article also states that prior to Mick McCarthy’s dismissal, Cardiff City were also interested. Although it is not known whether they will bid alongside Middlesbrough and Blackburn in two months time.

Thoughts

Hedges’ main desire is to force his way back into the Welsh international set up and a move to the Championship could be a substantial stepping stone in helping this come to fruition.

Both Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are hoping to achieve a place in the top six this season and the acquisition of Hedges could push them further towards this goal.