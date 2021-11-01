Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock gave a worrying update to The Hartlepool Mail on the fitness of striker Uche Ikpeazu and attacking midfielder Martin Payero ahead of their trip to Luton in midweek.

Middlesbrough have been enduring an injury crisis so far this season and so it is admirable that they are only three points off the top six and a spot in the play-offs.

They did occupy sixth spot before Saturday’s loss against Birmingham City, but the defeat means they now sit in 11th in the table.

Boro will be looking to bounce back when they face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening. The Hatters are one spot above Neil Warnock’s side, with the same amount of points as their midweek opponents.

However, Middlesbrough will have to do that without the help of striker Uche Ikpeazu. The Ugandan came off injured in the first half against Birmingham last weekend and won’t be fit enough to play against Luton tomorrow.

Similarly, there is doubts surrounding the fitness of attacking midfielder Martin Payero, although there is hope that he will be able to play some part according to Warnock.

“Uche is having a scan today and I don’t think Martin is training today. We can train tomorrow morning before the game,” said the Boro boss.