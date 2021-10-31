Cambridge United have loaned goalkeeper Jonah Gill to Soham Town Rangers.

The non-league side announced the addition on their official Twitter page yesterday (see tweet below).

Soham today give a debut to keeper Jonah Gill who has joined the Greens on loan from Cambridge United Welcome @JonahGill88 https://t.co/QTxuflYF89 — Soham Town Rangers FC (@SohamTownRanger) October 30, 2021

Gill has been given the green light by Cambridge to head out the exit door again to get some more first-team experience.

He spent time with Haverhill Rovers earlier this season.

The youngster made his debut for Soham Town Rangers yesterday between the sticks in their 3-0 defeat to Nuneaton Borough.

Career to date

Gill has risen up through the academy at Cambridge and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The ‘keeper is a mainstay in their Under-18s side but is getting some valuable experience under his belt in non-league now.

Current goalkeeping situation

The U’s could see Gill as one for the future and it will be interesting to see if he makes the step up into their first-team picture over the next couple of years.

Mark Bonner isn’t short of goalkeepers in his squad right now and has two solid options in Dimi Mitov and Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

They have recently delved into the emergency loan market to sign Tomas Holy from Ipswich Town and have loaned summer recruit Will Mannion to Havant and Waterlooville.

Gill’s new move

Soham Town Rangers play their football in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

They are currently 18th in the league table and are only two points off the bottom.