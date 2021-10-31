Millwall defender Arthur Penney has joined Welling United on loan.

Millwall have given the green light for the youngster to head out the exit door, as announced by their official club website.

Penney, 18, has linked up with the National League South side on a one month basis.

The Lions will be hoping he can get some experience under his belt over the next four weeks.

Academy graduate

Penney has risen up through the academy at Millwall and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He has recently broken into their Under-23s side and has been a key player under Kevin Nugent.

However, the London club have now decided to loan him out to expose him to some senior football.

Read: Millwall striker could remain out on loan for longer

Other players out on loan

Penney becomes the latest Lions’ player to be loaned out.

They have a few youngsters away at the moment like Isaac Oloafe (Sutton United), Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United), Alex Mitchell (Leyton Orient), Daniel Moss (Yeovil Town) and Junior Tiensia (Dover).

New challenge



Welling are currently 13th in the league table and are managed by former Hull City and Bradford City boss Peter Taylor these days.

The Wings have a couple of ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Dipo Akinyemi, Kaylen Hinds and Bradley Stevenson.

They have now boosted their defensive department by loaning in Penney and he will be looking to get plenty of game time.