Radcliffe have signed Chris Taylor following his departure from Barrow.

The non-league side have handed the experienced winger a deal, as announced by their official club website.

Taylor, 34, was released by Barrow at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his next move as a free agent and has now dropped into non-league for the first time.

Barrow spell

The Bluebirds swooped to sign him last October and he helped them stay up in League Two last term.

He made 17 appearances for the Cumbrian side in all competitions before heading out the exit door at the end of June.

Football League stalwart

Taylor has made 473 appearances in his career to date and is a familiar name to Football League fans.

He started his career at Oldham Athletic and went on to play 285 games for the Latics in all competitions.

Spells at Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers all followed on for him in the Championship.

More recent years

Taylor has been on the move more frequently over recent times and had a stint back at Oldham before switches to Blackpool and Bradford City.

New challenge

Radcliffe play their football in the Northern Premier League and are managed by former Huddersfield Town midfielder Lee Fowler.

Taylor injects some quality into their ranks and will be eager to impress.