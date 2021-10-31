Stockport County are interested in Hartlepool United’s Dave Challinor and Lincoln City’s Michael Appleton.

Stockport County are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Simon Rusk earlier this week.

The National League side have set their sights on Challinor and Appleton as they eye an ambitious next appointment, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (31.10.21, pg. 65).

Challinor

Challinor, 46, is from the North West and has done an impressive job with Hartlepool.

He spent two years as a player at Stockport as well as stints at Tranmere Rovers and Bury.

Read: Released Hartlepool United man signs for new club

The former centre-back has the managerial experience the Hatters are craving right now after guiding the Pools to promotion to League Two last season.

Challinor moved to Victoria Park in 2019 after spending eight years at AFC Fylde.

Appleton

Stockport are said to be ‘dreaming’ of luring the League One boss to Edgeley Park.

Appleton got Lincoln to the League One Play-Off final last season but his side were denied promotion to the Championship by Blackpool at Wembley.

The Mancunian has been at the LNER Stadium since 2019 and has won 40.9% of games there.

Prior to his move to the Imps, he had previously had managerial spells at Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United.

Read: Midfielder opens up about summer move away from Lincoln City

Current situation

Stockport are aiming to get promoted to the Football League this season and getting either Challinor or Appleton would be a massive statement of intent.

They got back to winning ways yesterday with a 5-2 win away at Dover.