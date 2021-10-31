Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has described his side’s 5-1 defeat at Rotherham United yesterday as ‘men against boys from start to finish’.

Sunderland travelled down to South Yorkshire yesterday, to face a Rotherham United side who’ve picked up speed upon their return to League One.

Paul Warne’s side were slowly starting to creep up the table after a shaky start and welcomed a Sunderland side who’ve been impressive so far this term, despite losing their previous league outing at home to the lowly Charlton Athletic.

Yesterday’s clash promised to be an enthralling one but few would’ve expected it to pan out the way it did – Rotherham took a 2-1 lead into half-time and found a third soon after the break, before Aiden McGeady saw red for Sunderland.

The Millers then went on to add a fourth and a fifth goal to claim an emphatic 5-1 win.

It was a dire showing from Sunderland who drop into 5th-place of the League One table – now a place and two points behind Rotherham United in 4th.

Chronicle Live reporter James Hunter shared Lee Johnson’s thoughts on the defeat:

Says #safc's big defeats (today and at Portsmouth) are like 'catastrophes and capitulations' — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) October 30, 2021

For the Black Cats though, this isn’t the first time this season that they’ve been humbled – it isn’t even the first time this moth.

Right at the beginning of October, Sunderland headed to Fratton Park to face an out of favour Portsmouth side who eventually won the game 4-0.

Sunderland have often had those kind of defeats in them since dropping down into League One and until they can eradicate them from their game, they’ll continue to struggle in their bid for promotion.

Up next for the club is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek next week.