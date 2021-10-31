Sunderland full-back Denver Hume has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Hume, 25, was forced off during the first half of Sunderland’s Carabao Cup clash with QPR in midweek.

The left-back sustained an ankle injury and now, Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith has revealed that the Englishman will be ruled out for between six to eight weeks:

Looks like Denver Hume out for 6-8 weeks with that ankle injury. #SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) October 30, 2021

Hume has featured just once in League One this season. The Sunderland academy graduate actually left the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season and after some back and forth, he eventually rejoined.

He was carrying an injury throughout most of the summer,. But Hume returned and gave Lee Johnson some much-needed cover in the full-back department, featuring once in the league, twice in the EFL Trophy and once in the Carabao Cup.

Now though, Hume could be ruled out until the New Year with a fresh ankle injury.

Sunderland were thumped away at Rotherham United yesterday. The Black Cats headed to South Yorkshire to face promotion rivals Rotherham and would find themselves going into half-time 2-1 down.

But the game changed upon Aiden McGeady’s red card in the second half, which enabled the Millers to run riot against Johnson’s side, eventually claiming an impressive 5-1 win.

It leaves Sunderland in 5th-place of the League One table and Rotherham now in 4th.