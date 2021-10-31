Released Huddersfield Town striker Oumar Niasse has been training with non-league side West Didsbury & Chorlton.

The Senegal international has been keeping up his fitness levels with the Manchester side, The72 can reveal.

Niasse, 31, was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

Premier League days

Everton lured the attacker to England from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016 and he spent five years on the books at Goodison Park.

Niasse made 49 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions and scored nine goals.

He also had loan spells away from the Premier League club at Hull City and Cardiff City to get game time during his time on Merseyside.

Huddersfield spell

Niasse parted company with Everton in June 2020 and waited until March this year to get back into the game.

Huddersfield then offered him a deal after he impressed them on trial.

However, he didn’t make a competitive appearance for the Championship club due to injury and was released when his contract expired at the end of June.

The Terriers ending up finishing 20th in the table last season under Carlos Corberan.

What next?

Niasse remains available and may fancy his chances of landing a move in January somewhere.

He has been keeping up his fitness levels by training with West Didsbury & Chorlton recently and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.