Derby County are looking into the sale of David Marshall in the upcoming January transfer window, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (31.10.21, pg. 65).

Marshall, 36, is out of contract at the end of this season.

The Scot joined Derby County ahead of last season where he’d go on to feature 33 times in the Championship, but he’s yet to make a appearance in the Championship this time round.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney has chopped and changed between Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos so far, with the latter having regained the no.1 spot for the last two outings.

Now though, Nixon writes in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday that Marshall could be moved on in January, with the club hoping to replace him in the same window despite their financial situation.

Formerly of the likes of Celtic, Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic, Marshall is a stalwart name in the British game and it’s been surprising to many Derby County fans to see him dropped well out of contention.

Both Roos and Allsop have split opinion this season. Marshall did so last season but the experienced Scot brought more assurance to the defence that perhaps Allsop or Roos do.

With a year left on his deal though, and given Derby County’s situation, it’s unsurprising to hear that they’re now looking to move Marshall on before they lose him for free next summer.

Up next for the Rams is a trio to Barnsley next week.