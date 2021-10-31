Liverpool youngster Billy Koumetio is wanted by ‘several’ Championship clubs ahead of Janaury.

Koumetio, 18, could be heading out on loan in January, with Alan Nixon reporting in The Sun on Sunday (31.10.21, pg. 65) that a number of Championship clubs are looking into a potential loan deal for the Frenchman.

The youngster is a product of the Liverpool youth academy. He progressed through the club’s U18 side and into the U23s where he’s been a prominent name, and Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that upwards of 32 clubs watched over a Liverpool youth fixture last week.

Names such as Elijah Dixon were brought up, with Nixon revealing that several clubs including Brentford are looking into a deal for the 20-year-old, with Tony Gallacher also being watched.

But Koumetio is one who seemingly has no shortage of interest ahead of January, and Nixon goes on to write that former Reds coach Neil Critchley – who’s now the manager of Championship side Blackpool – was on the ‘VIP list’ for the Liverpool youth fixture last week.

The Seasiders have been a surprise package in the second-tier this season – a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United yesterday earned them a third successive win in the Championship, boosting them up into 6th-place after the opening 15 games of the campaign.

It’s been an unprecedented start to their campaign and a strong showing in the January transfer window could have them vying for a place in the top-six come May – Koumetio looks a prospects and Critchley is someone Liverpool know very well.