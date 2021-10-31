Derby County’s prospective new owner Chris Kirchner was in attendance at the Rams’ 2-1 loss v Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

Derby County welcomed Blackburn Rovers to Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was a deemed a special occasion because of Kirchner’s attendance after a week of reports backing him for a takeover of the crisis club, but they couldn’t claim a win in front of the American businessman.

A Ben Brereton Diaz brace in the first half secured the eventual 2-1 win for Rovers. Wayne Rooney’s side remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table and now winless five, having drawn their previous four before yesterday.

Nevertheless, Kirchner remains an interested party, and he had this message for supporters after the game:

Not the result we wanted… good to see the grit from the team in the second half and came very close to stealing a poor at the end. See you again soon @dcfcofficial !! pic.twitter.com/hXP9HwuZSq — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 30, 2021

Kirchner became a prime candidate to take over at Derby County this week. The American, who’s made his fortune in the logistics industry, was pushed to the front of the queue by reports in British media and his attendance at Pride Park yesterday suggests that he’s a serious bidder.

He’s already signed a non-disclosure agreement with the club’s administrators and so the next logical step for his takeover would be the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test.

On the pitch, Derby County are next in action at Barnsley in midweek next week.