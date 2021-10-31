Birmingham City want to keep Riley McGree on loan until the end of the season, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (31.10.21, pg. 65).

McGree, 22, is in his second consecutive loan spell at Birmingham City.

The Australian winger spent half of last season on loan at the club and is on loan for the first half of this campaign too, where he’s featured five times in the Championship.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer has recently brought McGree into the starting line up after naming him as an unused substitute for much of the campaign and McGree has quickly repaid that faith, impressing in his five appearances and scoring the winner in their 2-1 win over Swansea City last week.

With his loan spell drawing to an end in December, the Charlotte FC man is now wanted for the remainder of the campaign at Birmingham City.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that Bowyer wants to keep the wide man at the club but offers no suggestion as to how likely the deal is to happen, or on Charlotte FC’s stance on the potential extension.

Birmingham City have won their last two Championship outings to go three unbeaten after a tough run of form which saw them go winless in six, losing five of those.

Blues slipped down the Championship table and many were starting to question Bowyer’s ability. But he’s quickly got the club back on track, with an impressive 2-0 win at Middlesbrough yesterday lifting them up into 14th.