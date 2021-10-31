Derby County’s prospective new owner Chris Kirchner spent upwards of £90million on an aircraft, which he then used to fly into the UK to have a look around the club.

Kirchner, 34, is the latest name being touted with a takeover of Derby County.

Reports last week shunted him to the front of the takeover queue and the American businessman, who’s made his wealth through his logistics company Slync.io, was in attendance at Derby’s 2-1 loss v Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

There’s no evidence of just how much the American is worth online. But Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (31.10.21, pg. 65) that Kirchner is ‘certainly not short of money’ after splashing out £90million on a new aircraft.

Nixon goes on to write that Kirchner ‘shuffled his finances and invested’ in the plane which he then used to fly to the UK and have a look at the club he may well be purchasing.