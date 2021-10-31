Wigan Athletic comfortably won 2-0 against Burton Albion yesterday afternoon in League One.

Leam Richardson’s side hosted play-off contenders Burton Albion yesterday afternoon, with the Latics looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointing defeat against Lincoln City.

Fan favourite James McClean showed his quality again when he volleyed in Tendayi Darikwa’s cross inside ten minutes.

A horrific challenge from Jonny Smith saw Burton go down to ten men after 15 minutes.

In the 51st minute central defender Curtis Tilt let fly from 30 yards out to seal the three points.

However, most of the plaudits went two big money summer signing Jason Kerr who was excellent on his league debut.

Kerr joined Latics on deadline day for a fee of £630,000, the 24-year-old joined St Johnstone where last season he captained the side in a cup double winning season.

See what these Wigan Athletic fans had to say on twitter about Kerr’s performance today: