Wigan Athletic comfortably won 2-0 against Burton Albion yesterday afternoon in League One.

Leam Richardson’s side hosted play-off contenders Burton Albion yesterday afternoon, with the Latics looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointing defeat against Lincoln City.

Fan favourite James McClean showed his quality again when he volleyed in Tendayi Darikwa’s cross inside ten minutes.

A horrific challenge from Jonny Smith saw Burton go down to ten men after 15 minutes.

In the 51st minute central defender Curtis Tilt let fly from 30 yards out to seal the three points.

However, most of the plaudits went two big money summer signing Jason Kerr who was excellent on his league debut.

Kerr joined Latics on deadline day for a fee of £630,000, the 24-year-old joined St Johnstone where last season he captained the side in a cup double winning season.

See what these Wigan Athletic fans had to say on twitter about Kerr’s performance today:

More than happy with the performance & result today with the team changes .

Tilt & Kerr were excellent Humphreys always showed & looked lively

Shows we have got strength in depth

But on the whole a master stroke from Leam — Ian Shaw (@IanShawWAFC) October 30, 2021

Really happy after todays game. Leam defo did the right thing changing to a back 5 and from the start we looked in control. Kerr and Whatmough were class and McLean is just too good for this league! Max was great in midfield too! Good performance! #wafc — MT (@HarrisonTither) October 30, 2021

Good performance today. You can only play whats in front of you, but how good were Kerr, Bayliss & Tilt today? Bayliss looks much better going forward than holding midfield #wafc — Pieyedder (@Pieyedder) October 30, 2021

Kerr was solid today. Watts has been excellent for us but he's gonna be a player.

Also, Humphrys makes a lot of good runs. Good player. #wafc — Jamiee. 2.0 (@Jamieeeeewafc) October 30, 2021

Jason Kerr excellent today. Watts has been great this season but that's a real selection headache for Leam now – a good one! #wafc — Dan Fox (@DFox94) October 30, 2021