Peterborough United lost 3-0 away at Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Peterborough United travelled into Wales today, to face Russell Martin’s Swansea City side who seem to be gathering pace after a shaky start to the campaign.

Posh had won back-to-back games going into today. But Darren Ferguson’s side would go into half-time three goals behind, after goals from Jake Bidwell, Joel Piroe and Olivier Ntcham put the Swans in the driving seat.

The second half would prove goalless at Swansea City held on for a commanding win, at the hands of a Posh side who face an uphill battle in surviving relegation back into League One this afternoon.

Peterborough United continue to prove inconstant in the Championship and leaky in defence, with plenty of Posh fans questioning Mark Beevers’ contribution today.

See what these Peterborough United fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old today:

Again, where’s Beevers? — Ryan Jupp (@juppy95) October 30, 2021

What is beevers actually doing? — Isaac 📹 (@IsaacHeppell2) October 30, 2021

Definitely rate Beevers more than I used to, but isn’t Kent a better option if we’re playing out from the back? Was caught out in the QPR game with no repercussions, costing us big time today — Football_Fanatic (@kelansarson) October 30, 2021

Beevers at fault again, running round like a headless chicken 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan (@razzyhuds0n) October 30, 2021

Yes Burrows should be tracking the Wing Back but Beevers is miles out of position in the first minute, how has that happened?#pufc — Ryan Jupp (@juppy95) October 30, 2021

Mark Beevers heat map from the first half, I’ve included the walk on and captains handshake to make it look like he’s actually moved! #PUFC pic.twitter.com/cxf6OuoY7L — Rob Buswell (@robjb86) October 30, 2021