Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United welcomed Blackpool to Bramall Lane this afternoon, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side starting the day in 14th and Blackpool in 11th after an improved vein of form.

The Blades dominated large parts of the game today but in a fashion that’s seemingly becoming typical with them, they’d concede late on.

Keshi Anderson scored a late winner for the Seasiders and plenty of Blades fans jumped on John Egan’s performance – the defender has split opinion this season and did so again today.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance v Blackpool today: