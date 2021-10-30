Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United welcomed Blackpool to Bramall Lane this afternoon, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side starting the day in 14th and Blackpool in 11th after an improved vein of form.

The Blades dominated large parts of the game today but in a fashion that’s seemingly becoming typical with them, they’d concede late on.

Keshi Anderson scored a late winner for the Seasiders and plenty of Blades fans jumped on John Egan’s performance – the defender has split opinion this season and did so again today.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance v Blackpool today:

We need Center halves who can mark opposition players. Neither Egan or Davies are doing this. Is it a lack of concentration? If so they need replacing in January. — john dales💙 (@johndales3) October 30, 2021

John Egan asleep not for the first time this season — P Glaisher-Hernandez (@PaulGHernandez) October 30, 2021

That defence is absolutely terrible. Egan, Baldock, Stevens. Get rid. Turn this tripe over. #sufc — Danny (@8djc8) October 30, 2021

Stevens, Baldock, Egan. Not good enough to defenders to play as a 4 across the back. Left and right back poor! In a 5 they were protected. They look like league 1 defenders as part ot a 4 now. #twitterblades #sufc — Scotty Hall (@Scottyhall1) October 30, 2021

Nice one Egan — 〽️atty (@_SUFCMatty_) October 30, 2021