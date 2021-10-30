Bolton Wanderers lost 1-0 away at Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers played another former Premier League side in Portsmouth this afternoon, with both sides having endured some mixed form of late.

Pompey began the day in 16th-place of the table and Bolton in 13th following a run of four games without a win – three of those being defeats.

After the break, the home side would take the lead through John Marquis and would go on to claim the narrow 1-0 win, with Bolton now winless in five.

Bolton seem to be going from bad to worse in League at the moment, and goalkeeper Joel Dixon seemed to take the brunt of Trotter fans’ angst online this afternoon.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about the 27-year-old this afternoon: