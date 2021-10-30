Bolton Wanderers lost 1-0 away at Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers played another former Premier League side in Portsmouth this afternoon, with both sides having endured some mixed form of late.

Pompey began the day in 16th-place of the table and Bolton in 13th following a run of four games without a win – three of those being defeats.

After the break, the home side would take the lead through John Marquis and would go on to claim the narrow 1-0 win, with Bolton now winless in five.

Bolton seem to be going from bad to worse in League at the moment, and goalkeeper Joel Dixon seemed to take the brunt of Trotter fans’ angst online this afternoon.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about the 27-year-old this afternoon:

Another Crellin this Dixon how many goals has he gifted teams this season 🤦‍♂️ #bwfc — PD (@philduncalf) October 30, 2021

Hopefully the ‘I’ve been really impressed by Dixon’ brigade start to understand what people like myself are getting at! He’s okay at best. #BWFC — Freddie (@FreddieBWFC) October 30, 2021

Dixon… may I say it again. #bwfc — Liam 🐝 (@Ftbl_Lixm) October 30, 2021

Awful from isgrove. Even worse from Dixon. #bwfc — Reece Scholes (@reece_scholes) October 30, 2021

I got slated for saying Dixon isn’t good enough, just saying… #bwfc — LittleBigJolAndwot® (@Jolspeed) October 30, 2021

Needs addressing in January. New right back, competition for Dixon and another defensive midfielder? #bwfc https://t.co/QLwAEJlw2D — Trotters Blog (@TrottersBlog) October 30, 2021