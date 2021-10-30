Charlton Athletic thumped Doncaster Rovers 4-0 in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic hosted League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers this afternoon, with Johnnie Jackson’s side looking to build on their impressive 1-0 win at Sunderland last time out.

Rovers began the day in 23rd and the Addicks in 22nd, but it was the home side who’d have a two-goal lead by half-time thanks to goals from Elliott Lee and Conor Washington.

Jayden Stockley then scored Charlton’s third soon after the hour mark, with Ben Purrington adding the fourht soon after that.

Jackson has seemingly started to get the best out of Charlton’s player and none more so than George Dobson – the 23-year-old started his second consecutive game today after struggling for game time under Nigel Adkins.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about Dobson today:

Great half that. Dobson unreal again, looking solid all over the pitch and playing as a team. Jacko getting a tune out of the same players that dinosaur Adkins couldn’t…🤔 #WalkingIsBrilliant though 🤣 #cafc — Ben (@BenH93_) October 30, 2021

The boy Dobson has covered every blade of grass in that first half. Brilliant energy. 👏 #cafc — Hungry Ted (@HungryTed) October 30, 2021

Dobson surely gonna get sold in January now #cafc — Jonathan Avis (@Avis2Jonathan) October 30, 2021

George Debruyne Dobson #cafc — Thomas James (@MrDinnage) October 30, 2021

I can’t believe all this time we’ve been playing Watson over Dobson 😂😂 #cafc — Joshua Cole (@Josh_CAFC04) October 30, 2021

Dobson is totally running this team. He can really play #cafc . It's a different side — Andy white (@andycyfac) October 30, 2021