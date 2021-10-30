Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 away at Cheltenham Town in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to last season’s League Two champions Cheltenham Town in League One this afternoon, with the Owls starting the day in 9th and on the back of three-straight draws, and the Robins in 14th.

Darren Moore has been coming under some scrutiny of late and he saw his side fall behind after 14 minuets of the game today thanks to a Kyle Vassell goal for Cheltenham.

But the Owls would find an equalising goal in the second half through Chey Dunkley, and then another goal to put them in front thanks to an own goal from Matty Blair.

Cheltenham though would score a late equaliser through that man Blair again, ensuring a fourth-straight draw for Wednesday.

Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday continue to split opinion among fans and Marvin Johnson continues to do the same – the summer signing has been playing in an unfamiliar defensive position and got fans talking today.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 30-year-old:

Shambolic from #swfc defence – did we expect anything else from Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson? Moore is not the answer — My Name Is James (@JAm35__) October 30, 2021

Thought Johnson brought balance to the team as a left sided CB? He's stood ball watching nowhere near his man who scored the bloody goal #swfc https://t.co/UHZ6hoLwFb — Adam Carrington (@Chopper267) October 30, 2021

Marvin Johnson ball watching great decision to have him as a CB. — Andrew Scholey (@Scoz1985) October 30, 2021

Marvin Johnson is really, really bad at football #swfc — Fraz (@wfraz9) October 30, 2021

Easiest way of describing how bad it is: Marvin Johnson is our best player — A-P (@apnelhams3) October 30, 2021

If Marvin Johnson is professional footballer then so am I TBH — Jay Frost (@JayFrost1978) October 30, 2021