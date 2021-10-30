Cardiff City drew 3-3 away at Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

Cardiff City headed to Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon, in their first game following Mick McCarthy’s departure last weekend.

The Bluebirds had lost their last eight in the Championship before today and found themselves two goals behind within the opening 15 minutes, with Jacob Brown and Steven Fletcher scoring for the Potters.

But the Bluebirds would mount an impressive second half comeback, eventually drawing the game 3-3 thanks to second half goals from Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris and Keiffer Moore.

There were some dire player performances from Cardiff City in the first half of today, but midfielder Will Vaulks seemed to be one name that kept cropping up on Cardiff City Twitter.

See what these Bluebirds fans had to say online about the 28-year-old:

Nelson bacuna and vaulks have been absolutely dreadful. — gareth dunning (@Gzone77) October 30, 2021

Curtis Nelson & Will Vaulks are having a game of who can have the biggest mare — Alex David James (@AlexDavidJames1) October 30, 2021

Sooner Vaulks leaves this club the better! Red card liability every game. #SHIT — Yousef Taleb (@Y_Taleb) October 30, 2021

The lack of flair and creativity in this midfield worries me. Vaulks and Bacuna is the most static midfield two I’ve ever seen. — Dean (@roodskins) October 30, 2021

Zero leadership on the pitch. Nelson is terrible. Vaulks is a dirty unskilled player. Heading to L1.#Bluebirds — Nick Borges da Silva 🇵🇹 (@cbts_bluebird) October 30, 2021

Tell Vaulks never to play again thanks — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) October 30, 2021