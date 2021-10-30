Cardiff City drew 3-3 away at Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

Cardiff City headed to Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon, in their first game following Mick McCarthy’s departure last weekend.

The Bluebirds had lost their last eight in the Championship before today and found themselves two goals behind within the opening 15 minutes, with Jacob Brown and Steven Fletcher scoring for the Potters.

But the Bluebirds would mount an impressive second half comeback, eventually drawing the game 3-3 thanks to second half goals from Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris and Keiffer Moore.

There were some dire player performances from Cardiff City in the first half of today, but midfielder Will Vaulks seemed to be one name that kept cropping up on Cardiff City Twitter.

See what these Bluebirds fans had to say online about the 28-year-old: