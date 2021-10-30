Sunderland lost 5-1 away at Rotherham United in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland welcomed Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light this afternoon, in a clash between two sides chasing promotion from League One this season.

It promised to be a feisty encounter but it was the Millers who took the lead, with Michael Smith scoring his 10th league goal of the campaign so far on 10 minutes.

Ross Stewart put Sunderland back on level terms with his 10th League One goals of the season soon after but Freddie Ladapo would fire Rotherham back in front before the break.

After the restart, Rotherham would find a third through Michael Ihiekwe before Aiden McGeady picked up a second yellow and Smith added a fourth for the Millers, with Ladapo scoring the fifth and final goal late on to condemn Sunderland to back-to-back defeats in League One.

There were some questionable player performances from Sunderland today, and midfielder Luke O’Nien seemed to split opinion the most.

The 27-year-old has often done so and this season especially has been a difficult one for him – seem what these Sunderland fan had to say online about O’Nien’s performance today:

Get O’nien off for Christ sake! Isn’t good enough to play in a 2 in midfield. — Daz Vickerson (@dazvickerson) October 30, 2021

Ross Stewart the only player that’s turned up for us, and please drop Onien he has been awful for the last 5-6 games — Liam young (@liam_youngg) October 30, 2021

Luke onien off please — SAFC392 (@safc392) October 30, 2021

Please get O’Nien off the pitch — LM ツ (@LiamSAFC17) October 30, 2021

I think if we can we need to take ONien out of the team line up for a couple of games and bring Evans in.Bring Evans on today in place of him for the second half.A tough second half ahead as Rotterham are firing on all cylinders from the front.Time to dig in! — Stephen Nesbitt (@StephenNesbit16) October 30, 2021

Very bad. Haway lads. Sort it. Get O Nien off as well. He isn't up to it this season. Evans on. — ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔉𝔬𝔯𝔰𝔱𝔢𝔯 (@CForster0) October 30, 2021