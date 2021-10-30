West Brom lost 3-0 away at Fulham in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom headed to west London to face Fulham today, with the home side starting the day in 2nd-place of the Championship and the Baggies a place behind in 3rd.

But Marco Silva’s side looked leagues ahead of West Brom throughout, heading into half-time with a two-goal cushion thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic double.

The first coming from the spot after a controversial penalty call from referee Michael Salisbury, and the second from a costly Robert Snodgrass back-pass.

Darnell Furlong was shown a straight red card in the second half for a last-gasp tackle on Harry Wilson, who later set up Mitrovic for his hat-trick – Fulham we also reduced to 10 men late on after Tosin Adarabioyo was sent off.

There were some poor performance from Valerien Ismael’s men today and one name who kept coming under scrutiny online was Semi Ajayi – the 27-year-old has split opinion of late and his performance today was another that caused debate.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about the defender:

This referee is more of a liability than Ajayi & Clarke — Howesy (@_howesy) October 30, 2021

Can’t really blame Ismael. We’ve got Ajayi, Phillips and Hugill all starting look who they’ve got 😂#wba — OWO4 (@BigAjayi) October 30, 2021

Never a penalty but putting that aside, the team is clearly missing Molumby energy,passing & composure, Ridiculous from Val to change that. Ajayi looks shot of any confidence at all. Giving away foul after foul. Too many players hidding yet again in that 1st half. #wba — Adam (@A_Kemo26) October 30, 2021

Snodgrass shocking. Ajayi shocking. The front three are ghosts. Not sure our wing backs are playing either. Shocking. #WBA #FulhamFC #championship #LassoOverIsmael — Wookie Monstah (@wookiedacookie) October 30, 2021

Can’t bear watching Ajayi any longer #wba — Brad (@Brad_WBA) October 30, 2021

Has Ajayi ever made a tackle without giving a foul away? #wba — Jimmy Croome (@JimmyCroome) October 30, 2021