Fulham won 3-0 at home to West Brom in the Championship this afternoon.

Fulham hosted West Brom in the Championship’s early kick-off today, with the home side starting the day in 2nd and the visiting Baggies in 3rd.

It promised to be an action-packed game and the first half certainly was – Fulham found themselves two goals in front by half-time thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic double.

The first came courtesy of a controversial penalty decision and the second courtesy of a Robert Snodgrass back-pass.

In the second half, Mitrovic would find his hat-trick goal soon after Darnell Furlong was sent off, with Fulham also reduced to 10 men late on after Tosin Adarabioyo was shown red.

There were plenty of impressive player performances from Marco Silva’s side today, and one of those was from Neeskens Kebano – the 29-year-old has been a regular starter under Silva and today he showed why he’s been so favoured this season.

