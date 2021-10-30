Fulham won 3-0 at home to West Brom in the Championship this afternoon.

Fulham hosted West Brom in the Championship’s early kick-off today, with the home side starting the day in 2nd and the visiting Baggies in 3rd.

It promised to be an action-packed game and the first half certainly was – Fulham found themselves two goals in front by half-time thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic double.

The first came courtesy of a controversial penalty decision and the second courtesy of a Robert Snodgrass back-pass.

In the second half, Mitrovic would find his hat-trick goal soon after Darnell Furlong was sent off, with Fulham also reduced to 10 men late on after Tosin Adarabioyo was shown red.

There were plenty of impressive player performances from Marco Silva’s side today, and one of those was from Neeskens Kebano – the 29-year-old has been a regular starter under Silva and today he showed why he’s been so favoured this season.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

Hi @FulhamFC, when are we getting a Sir Neeskens Kebano statue outside the Cottage? Xoxox — HammyEnd.com (@HammyEnd) October 30, 2021

Excellent first half, playing at 70% intensity levels. Apart from a few chances we’ve kept them at bay. Seri dictating tempo, Mitro on fire. Harrison Reed harassing as usual, kebano leagues ahead of Cav. Watch out Scott Parker..we are coming. — ibs (@FFC_Ibz) October 30, 2021

HT Thoughts – Entertaining tactical tussle between the two most exciting sides in the league

– The penalty of a man full of confidence. Perfectly placed to the right

– Cristiano Kebano's stepovers are peak

– JMS showing Ismaël how to press – great hussling for Mitro's second — Fulhamish (@FulhamishPod) October 30, 2021

Kebano and Mitrovic have been unstoppable today — Fulhamfannews (@CameronDry) October 30, 2021

Kebano is terrorising Ajayi today #FULWBA — Food By Courts (@FoodByCourts) October 30, 2021

Not being funny but Neeskens Kebano might be the greatest footballer ever — Ciaran Johnson 🇵🇸 (@Ciaran_Johnson) October 30, 2021