Coventry City boss Mark Robins is expecting a tough game against out-of-form Hull City today.

Coventry City are making the trip to East Yorkshire this afternoon as they look to carry on their strong start to the season.

The Sky Blues will be backed by 1,800 fans at the MKM Stadium.

They are currently 4th in the table and are five points off the automatic promotion places.

Hull, on the other hand, are in the relegation zone in 22nd place having won just twice this season in 14 matches.

‘Hard-working side’…

Robins has delivered his verdict on the Tigers, as per Coventry’s official club website:

“I think they are a side who have obviously come up from League One, Grant McCann has done a brilliant job there and got them playing in a way that he wants them too and he wants to stick to his guns which is admirable.

“I think they are a hard-working side but they’ve got some really good quality, Keane Lewis-Potter off that left hand side, we know Mallik Wilks, Magennis up front with some really good quality and George Honeyman behind him, they’ve got some really good players and they are just finding their feet at the level again, which is tough.”

Toothless tigers

Hull have had a tough start to life back in the Championship and the pressure is growing on their boss Grant McCann to start picking up some results.

They lost their last home game 2-1 at home to relegation rivals Peterborough United and then lost 1-0 away at Luton Town last weekend.

Coventry will fancy their chances of getting three points today against a struggling side but Robins’ comments suggest he is not taking anything for granted.