Stoke City are back in action this afternoon against Cardiff City.

Stoke City lock horns with the manager-less Bluebirds at the Bet365 Stadium as they look to bounce back from their Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford last time out.

The Potters have made a strong start to the season under Michael O’Neill and are currently 9th in the table.

They could rise into the Play-Offs today if they win and other results go in their favour.

Read: Stoke City receive selection boost ahead of Cardiff City clash

Team news

As per the club’s official website, midfielder Joe Allen is fit to play after sitting out of the Brentford clash with a gash he suffered against Millwall last weekend.

Stoke will make late checks on Sam Clucas who has a quad injury.

Alfie Doughty has also joined Nick Powell and Morgan Fox in the treatment room with a hip injury.

Predicted line-up

Bursik

Ostigard

Chester

Souttar

Wilmot

Sawyers

Allen

Vrancic

Tymon

Brown

Surridge

Read: Former Stoke City man retires at the age of 36

Back on home soil

Stoke have lost their last three league games and will see today’s game against lowly Cardiff as a chance to respond.

The Potters’ home form has been strong this term and their opponents are making the trip to Staffordshire in a dismal run of form.

Cardiff made the decision to part company with Mick McCarthy last weekend after their slump down the table and are in the hunt for a replacement.