Fleetwood Town are in talks with Ashton United midfielder Harvey Macadam, according to a report by Football Insider.

Fleetwood Town are working on a deal to sign the youngster in the January transfer window.

Macadam, 20, is said to be attracting interest from ‘multiple’ Football League clubs.

He has been catching the eye in the Northern Premier League so far this season.

Read: Fleetwood Town man returns to the club after loan spell away

Career to date

Macadam played in the academy at local side Burnley before dropping into non-league for spells at AFC Fylde, Nelson and Longridge.

He linked with Ashton United this past summer in preparation for this season and has quickly established himself as a key player for the North West club.

The midfielder has made 15 appearances so far this term and Ashton could now lose him to Fleetwood this winter.

What would he offer to Fleetwood?

Macadam would give the League One side more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

He would more likely be a signing for the future.

Read: Fleetwood Town bring back defender

Season so far

It has been a tough start to the season for the Cod Army and they are currently in the relegation zone.

Simon Grayson’s side have won just three times so far this term and are a point from safety.

They are back in action this afternoon at home to high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

It appears Fleetwood are already making plans for the January window with Macadam in their sights.