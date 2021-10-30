Torquay United have signed Byron Moore following his departure from Plymouth Argyle.

Torquay United have decided to hand a contract to the winger, as announced by their official club website.

Moore, 33, was released by Plymouth at the end of last season.

Moore, 33, was released by Plymouth at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

‘Very experienced’…

The wide man has now finally found himself a new home.

Torquay boss, Gary Johnson, has said: “Yes, I can confirm that Byron Moore has signed for us today/

“He has trained with us for the last week or so, obviously he’s well known to us from his Plymouth days. He did very well with our neighbours from up the road, and was very much a big part of their promotion.

“He’s a very experienced player with a few promotions on his CV, he’s had a successful career.”

Career to date

Moore started his career at Crewe Alexandra and rose up through the youth ranks of the Cheshire side before going on to make 297 appearances for them in all competitions.

He then switched to their rivals Port Vale in 2014 and had a couple of seasons playing in League One with the Valiants.

Spells at Bristol Rovers and Bury then followed on for him.

Plymouth spell

Moore has spent the past two years on the books at Plymouth and was a key player for Ryan Lowe’s side.

He helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first year by scoring eight goals from the wing.