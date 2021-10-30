Charlton Athletic are back in action this afternoon against Doncaster Rovers.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

Johnnie Jackson is currently in caretaker charge following the departure of Nigel Adkins last week.

He won his first game at the helm last weekend away at Sunderland.

Team news

Sam Lavelle has been ruled out on a long-term basis with a groin injury and joins Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey on the sidelines, as per the club’s official website.

The Addicks are hoping that Harry Arter is fit to play having seen him miss the last two games. He has been suffering with a hamstring issue but has been training this week.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray

Matthews

Pearce

Famewo

Purrington

Leko

Gilbey

Dobson

Jaiyesimi

Lee

Stockley

Important game

Charlton will hope they have turned a corner after last weekend’s win at the Stadium of Light.

They made the decision to cut ties with Nigel Adkins and Jackson will be looking to make it two wins from two to boost his chance of landing the full-time gig.

Doncaster travel down to London today just a single place behind the Addicks in the table.