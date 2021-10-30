Bradford City defender Jorge Sikora has been loaned out to Spennymoor Town.

Bradford City have given the green light for the youngster to head out the exit door, as announced on their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

Sikora, 19, has linked up with Spennymoor on an initial 28-day basis.

The Bantams will be eager for him to get some more first-team experience under his belt in the National League North.



Career to date

Sikora has risen up through the academy at Bradford after joining the club at Under-13s level.

He has been a regular for their various youth sides over recent years and made his first-team debut in September 2019.

The teenager turned professional in 2020 and was handed a new one-year deal at the end of last season as well.

He has made five appearances for the Bantams’ senior side so far in his career.

Sikora also had a loan spell away at FC United of Manchester a couple of seasons ago in the Northern Premier League.

New temporary home

Spennymoor are currently 3rd in the National League North after a strong start to the season.

They have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Carl Magnay, Adriano Moke, Jason Kennedy and Joe Tait.