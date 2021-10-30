Plymouth Argyle have loaned goalkeeper Luke McCormick to Truro City.

Plymouth Argyle have let the veteran stopper move to the non-league side to get some game time, as per a report by the Southern Football League website.

McCormick, 38, has linked up with Truro for a month.

He is currently behind Mike Cooper and Callum Burton in the goalkeeping pecking order at Home Park.

Current situation

McCormick re-joined Plymouth last year as back-up for their goalkeeping department.

He is yet to feature this season and has now been allowed to leave and sign for his former club to get some minutes.

Been there before

McCormick played for Truro in the 2012/13 season whilst they were in the Conference South.

Career to date

He started his career at Plymouth and went on to make 157 appearances for the club during his first spell.

The ‘keeper had a brief spell at Oxford United after his stint at Truro City before heading back to the Pilgrims in 2013.

McCormick stayed with the Devon club for another five years before spending two seasons with Swindon Town.

New move

Truro are managed by former Plymouth defender Paul Wooton these days.

They have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Jamie Richards, Ryan Dickson and Niall Thompson.

Who are Plymouth playing today?

Lowe’s side are back in action this afternoon and take on Ipswich Town at home.

They are currently top of the League One table and will be looking to extend their impressive run of form.