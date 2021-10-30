Tranmere Rovers striker Charlie Jolley has been loaned out to Chester.

Tranmere Rovers have let the youngster head out on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Jolley, 20, has linked up with Chester on a one-month deal.

The Whites will be hoping he can get some first-team experience under his belt in the National League North.

Read: Tranmere Rovers boss from last season to land Burnley role

‘Talented boy’…

Their boss, Micky Mellon, has said: “Charlie is a development player who I’m still getting to know. We wanted to get him some game time and to get him playing some football.

“He’s a talented boy, a great lad and he’s one of our development players who we’re trying move to forward to help us become a better team.”

Story so far

Tranmere swooped to sign the attacker from Wigan Athletic in January this year.

He has since made two appearances for Rovers’ first-team and has mainly been used in their development squad.

Career to date

Jolley is from Liverpool and rose up through the academy at Wigan.

He was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels during his time at the DW Stadium.

The forward went on to make six appearances for their first-team and chipped in with a couple of goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Curzon Ashton to get some game time a couple of years ago.

Read: Tranmere Rovers midfielder suffers injury blow

New temporary home

Chester are currently 13th in the table and are currently managed by former Salford City pair Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.