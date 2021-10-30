Hartlepool United will head into their League Two clash with Leyton Orient this afternoon on a high.

The North Eeast club have won two games in succession – away at Bradford (for their first away win this season) and a superb comeback win over Harrogate.

Pools head into Saturday’s game in East London 8th in League Two, two places and three points above the O’s.

Orient have drawn their last four games and will look to get back to winning ways.

Team News

Ben Killip could return to the side after not passing a fitness test last week.

Jamie Sterry was taken off as a precaution during the match against Harrogate – he could return on Saturday, but the performance of his replacement Reagan Ogle will give Dave Challinor a decision to make.

Gary Liddle should be ready to return from the start tomorrow, while Zaine Francis-Angol, Olufela Olomola and Tyler Burey are still sidelined.

Predicted XI

GK: Ben Killip

RWB: Reagan Ogle

RCB: Neill Byrne

CB: Gary Liddle

LCB: Luke Hendrie

LWB: David Ferguson

CM/CDM: Nicky Featherstone

RCM: Gavan Holohan

LCM: Matty Daly

RS: Luke Molyneux

LS: Mark Cullen

Ogle’s display will likely see him start if Sterry is still not fully fit, with Gary Liddle slotting in at the heart of defence.

Challinor could revert to 5-3-2, the formation which served the team well during the promotion season just gone.

Mark Cullen has three goals in two games and has forged a promising partnership with Luke Molyneux up front.

Matty Daly netted the winner last week, so will almost certainly keep his place in the side.