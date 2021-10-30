Blackpool travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United today, for a 3pm kick-off.

The Blades welcome an in-form Blackpool side who have won five of their last seven matches, stretching back to the 18th of September, whilst Sheffield United look to regain some form having lost three of their last five.

Neil Critchley’s side currently sit equal on points with fifth-placed Luton Town. This leaves the Tangerines just three points ahead of their opponents who occupy 14th-place.

Team news

Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Grant Ward (Achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain out. Whilst Matt Scrafton revealed midfield duo Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart remain out with knocks to their ankles. CJ Hamilton is still out following surgery on his foot and won’t feature for a while. Scrafton also revealed Daniel Gretarsson (concussion) and Reece James (foot) both look to have recovered faster than first anticipated so could feature in Sheffield.

Predicted XI (4-4-2)

Daniel Grimshaw

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Richard Keogh

James Husband

Luke Garbutt

Josh Bowler

Ryan Wintle

Callum Connolly

Sonny Carey

Jerry Yates

Gary Madine

Due to a lack of options in the midfield, versatile loanee Connolly could deputise in there. This will offer more defensive stability which could be vital in getting a result away from home. This means Madine could be used as an important target man for Yates to play off if Critchley decides to play more direct against a position heavy side. After scoring in the derby last week, the former Blade surely has to start this fixture.

In between the sticks, it looks like Grimshaw will keep his place. Since Chris Maxwell tore his quadricep, the former Citizen has been given the nod ahead of veteran Stuart Moore. However, he has had some shaky performances for the Pool and as soon as Maxwell returns, he will reclaim the number one position.