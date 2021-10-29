Middlesbrough made it three wins on the spin against Cardiff City last time out and will be looking to extend their winning run against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have won all three games by a score line of 2-0, keeping the three clean sheets with a makeshift defence.

Neil Warnock’s side have very limited options at the back, deploying midfielders Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair in a back four alongside 36-year-old Sol Bamba and 34-year-old Lee Peltier in an unnatural left-back role.

However, this has worked very well and as cliché as it may be, there is no need to change a winning formula.

The midfield duo of Martin Payero and Matt Crooks are forming a great partnership too and get forward to support the attacking output.

Here is how we predict Middlesbrough will line up at the Riverside on the weekend against Birmingham City:

GK – Joe Lumley

RB – Jonny Howson

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LB – Lee Peltier

RM – Marcus Tavernier

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Martin Payero

LM – Onel Hernandez

ST – Uche Ikpeazu

ST – Andraz Sporar

Don’t change a winning formula is exactly the mantra we expect Warnock and Middlesbrough to follow tomorrow. We expect them to line up just as they did against the Bluebirds last weekend.

The lack of options due to injuries does mean Warnock can’t necessarily mix things up as he potentially would like to.

Ikpeazu and Hernandez are two players which could be rotated, with the likes of Duncan Watmore or Isaiah Jones coming in instead.