Paul Warne’s Rotherham United host Lee Johnson’s Sunderland on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to continue their fine run of form.

Warne’s side currently sit fifth in the League One table after 14 games, three points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand.

Their opponents, Sunderland, are just one place and one point above Rotherham United, with a game in hand on all of the teams around them.

The Millers had a mixed start to the season, being the only team to have beat Plymouth Argyle this season while also cruising past Doncaster Rovers in the South Yorkshire Derby – both games ending 2-0.

But, they saw themselves on the wrong end of disappointing results against other South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday with a score-line of 2-0 and a couple weeks later – a 4-2 home loss to Fleetwood Town.

However, since the collapse against the Cod Army, Rotherham United are unbeaten in their last eight league games, recently beating promotion rivals MK Dons 3-0 away from home to make up that staggering number.

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg will be unavailable to feature against his parent club, so either Joshua Kayode or Freddie Ladapo look likely to get the call-up.

Injuries

In yesterday’s press conference, Warne confirmed that his side have no new injury concerns. But, the Millers will be without Jamie Lindsay (hamstring), Angus MacDonald (unspecified) and Joe Mattock (ankle) for the big clash at the New York Stadium, who were all already carrying existing injuries.

Mickel Miller, who played the full 90 minutes in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Manchester City U21, has a sore foot, but should be available.

Read Paul Warne’s full injury update here ahead of the Sunderland clash.

Expected line-up (3-5-2)

GK: Johansson

(CB) Edmons-Green

(CB) Ihiekwe

(CB) Harding

(RM) Ogbene

(CM) Barlaser

(CM) Rathbone

(CM) Wiles

(LM) Ferguson

(ST) Ladapo

(ST) Smith

How to watch/listen

For the fans unable to attend, video match passes are only available overseas on iFollow on Rotherham United’s official website. Audio passes are available to the UK for £2.50.

