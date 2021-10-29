Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed midfielder Flynn Downes is fit again after missing the defeat to Birmingham City.

Downes, 22, has been a mainstay in Russell Martin’s side since arriving at Swansea City.

However, the central midfielder was absent against Birmingham City last weekend, watching on from the sidelines as the Swans fell to a 2-1 defeat against Lee Bowyer’s Blues.

Now, with Peterborough United travelling to South Wales, Russell Martin has provided a positive update on the former Ipswich Town ace.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Martin revealed a clean bill of health for everyone in his squad, including Flynn Downes.

“Everyone is fit,” Martin revealed.

“Flynn is back in the squad. He’s been brilliant since he came in.

“Flynn is improving all the time, he’s a great character and always wants to learn. He has fitted into the group perfectly so it’s great to have him back.”

Will he come straight back into the starting XI?

Martin gave no hint as to whether or not Downes will be straight back into the side, so supporters will be eagerly awaiting team news ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Posh.

In his absence, Olivier Ntcham came into the Swans’ side, with Korey Smith dropping into a slightly deeper role alongside Matt Grimes.

It will be interesting to see if Martin makes changes after last weekend’s loss, with Swansea eyeing a return to winning ways. They looked to be picking up some steam after back-to-back wins over Cardiff City and West Brom, so it awaits to be seen if the Swans can get back on track as they bid to rise up the Championship table following a shaky start.