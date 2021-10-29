Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel could be back in contention within the next week, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have been without Dijskteel since he picked up a hamstring injury back in September, in the 2-1 home defeat to Blackpool.

He is one of five senior defenders out injured at present, joining Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Marc Bola on the treatment table. Given the number of players out, Boro have had to field a makeshift defence in recent weeks.

In the Dutchman’s place at right-back, midfielder Jonny Howson has deputised. The rest of the back four has been made up of fellow midfielder Paddy McNair and 36-year-old Sol Bamba and 34-year-old Lee Peltier. Despite the defence being makeshift, they have managed to win all of their last three games 2-0.

Therefore it is no guarantee that first-choice right-back Dijksteel would come back into the side when fit.

Giving an update on the injury list, manager Neil Warnock was optimistic about the Netherlands U20 international.

“Dijksteel is the nearest one. I think he’s doing a bit more as well while we’re training.”

However, he was less enthusiastic about the others who are currently unavailable.

“The others have no chance now. I don’t think they’ll be here before the international break, if we’re lucky.

“Also, the long term ones like Darnell Fischer and Sammy Ameobi. I don’t think you could even put a date on when those two will be back. I can’t see either of them before Christmas if I’m honest.

“There’s nothing really changing in that respect.”

Thoughts

Dijksteel has been a major part of Middlesbrough’s side since signing from Charlton Athletic back in 2019. He has established himself as first-choice at right-back, is a fan favourite and also a favourite of Neil Warnock’s too.

He had played every minute of every game in the Championship up until his injury and will likely return to the starting line-up when he is fully fit.

The only thing standing in his way is the form of the current back four. Although rather makeshift there is no reason to change a winning formula. This will be a good headache to have for the Boro boss.